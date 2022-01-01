JT's Pizza and Plates
Whether dine in, take out, or delivery JTS has you covered! No conveyors here! Pizza is made using the freshest ingredients and cooked in a Bakers Pride Oven on a stone deck. Featuring the Plate voted best in the Roc at Plate-A-Palooza 2020! The ONLY restaurant ranked in the top 5 for pizza, plates, wings, and best take out in this years prestigious Rochester's Choice Awards 2020!! Order now and taste the difference!
108 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
108 Main Street
East Rochester NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
