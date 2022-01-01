Go
Toast

JT's Pizza and Plates

Whether dine in, take out, or delivery JTS has you covered! No conveyors here! Pizza is made using the freshest ingredients and cooked in a Bakers Pride Oven on a stone deck. Featuring the Plate voted best in the Roc at Plate-A-Palooza 2020! The ONLY restaurant ranked in the top 5 for pizza, plates, wings, and best take out in this years prestigious Rochester's Choice Awards 2020!! Order now and taste the difference!

108 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless 12 Piece Wings$11.99
Bleu Cheese-Side Sauce$1.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$6.99
Cheeseburger Plate$11.99
Try the plate that was voted "Best in the Roc" at Plate-A-Palooza 2020! Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties, American cheese, choose two sides and top it off with are homemade meat hot. You will not be disappointed!
Chicken Tenders (5)$8.99
Beer Battered Fish Fry (11.5oz)$13.99
A large (11-12oz) beer battered haddock with your choice of two sides. Choose between fries, cole slaw, or our nearly famous mac salad!
Medium Pizza$12.99
12" pizza cut into 8 slices
Large Pizza$17.99
16" pizza cut into 12 slices
Traditional 10 Piece Wings$14.99
Crinkle Cut Fries$3.79
See full menu

Location

108 Main Street

East Rochester NY

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

5 Mile Cafe

No reviews yet

Five Mile Café is a family owned and operated restaurant in Penfield, NY. We serve breakfast and lunch 6 days a week.

Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thirstys

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Simply Crepes Pittsford

No reviews yet

A homespun craft kitchen with casual, progressively traditional fare. Family friendly. Serving coffees, brunch all day, dinner and craft drinks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston