JT's Sports Bar - 14920 Highway 99 Suite 130
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:15 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
Location
14920 Highway 99 Suite 130, Lynnwood WA 98087
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC - 3625 148th St SW UNIT 104
No Reviews
3625 148th St SW UNIT 104 Lynnwood, WA 98087
View restaurant
Taqueria Puebla - 11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406
No Reviews
11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406 Mukilteo, WA 98275
View restaurant
Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar - Lynnwood - 3015 184th Street Southwest
No Reviews
3015 184th Street Southwest Lynnwood, WA 98037
View restaurant