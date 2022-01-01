Go
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery was established in 1997 on a simple premise - to offer a variety of the finest American Regional cuisine and microbrews under one roof. We are proud to be the oldest brewery in the city of Anaheim. Conveniently located near the Honda Center, Angels Stadium, and the Anaheim Convention Center, our comfortable yet lively surroundings were designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. We hope that our commitment to quality will make us your favorite restaurant and brewery in Orange County.
American Regional cuisine best describes our thoughtfully crafted menu. We take pride in preparing our food from scratch every day. Our specialties include Poke Nachos, Short Rib Pappardelle, Nashville Chicken Sandwich, and Grilled Market Salad. We offer 8 hand crafted beers - all available on tap. Come join us for Happy Hour and enjoy our weekly specials.
For more information, visit jtschmidsrestaurants.com

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2610 E Katella Ave • $$

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)

Popular Items

SOUTHWEST PULLED PORK SANDWICH$22.00
Pork Chile Verde | Spicy Honey Coleslaw | Aioli | Roasted Pueblo Chilies
CAESAR$15.00
Little Gem Lettuce | Manchego |Croutons| Caesar Dressing |Olive Oil| Lemon
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$4.50
POKE NACHOS$24.00
Marinated Raw Ahi | Avocado | Cilantro | Serrano Peppers
Green Onions | Nori | Sesame Seeds | Sweet Soy
Sriracha Aioli | White Truffle Ponzu | Crispy Wontons.
COWBOY COBB SALAD$18.00
Chopped Romaine, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Baby Tomatoes, Roasted Green Chili Ranch, Fried Blue Corn Strips
GRILLED MARKET SALAD$19.00
Grilled Artichoke, Romaine Hearts, Avocado, Grilled Asparagus, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Confit Potatoes, Bell Peppers, Spring Mix, Dijon Vinaigrette.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH AND FRIES$11.00
PINEAPPLE HABANERO WINGS$18.00
Pineapple Habanero Glaze | Pineapple Habanero Pico | Ranch Dressing | Sliced Cucumbers
JTS BURGER$23.00
1/2 Pound Signature Blend Ground Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Crispy Fried Onion | Pickles | Cheddar Cheese | Brioche Bun
PERUVIAN GRILLED CHICKEN$23.00
Peruvian Spiced Chicken Breast | Green Pepper Aioli Salsa Criolla | Baby Arugula | Brioche Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2610 E Katella Ave

Anaheim CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

