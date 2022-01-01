Go
Toast

JT Brewski's Pub

J.T. BREWSKI’S PUB is Primos, PA’s favorite fun place to gather! We serve outstanding American pub fare, and a wide variety of cocktails in a casual smoke-free setting – at our bars, in our dining room, or on our patio. Enjoy a wide variety of locally influenced craft beer on tap, flowing from our 29 cold draft lines.

510 S. Oak Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$6.00
French fries with a side of white cheddar cheese sauce.
Pickle Chips$8.00
Fresh to order served with ranch dip.
Brewski Burger$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, and spicy mayo.
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$9.50
Large baked soft pretzel served with cheese dipping sauce and grain mustard.
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$11.00
Potstickers$10.00
Six golden fried pork dumplings topped with green onion and served with soy dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
Chicken cheesesteak tossed with hot sauce and topped with american cheese.
Old Bay Cheese Fries$6.00
French fries season with old bay and a side of white cheddar cheese sauce.
8 Wings$14.00
All American Burger$11.00
Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Upgrade with choice of bacon, fried egg, and/or additional beef patty.
See full menu

Location

510 S. Oak Avenue

Primos PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bernie's Pretzel Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Classic Pizza & Steaks

No reviews yet

Make it a CLASSIC!
Pick Up, Delivery, Catering
Breakfast Served All Day!

Shugar Shack Soul Food 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saxers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston