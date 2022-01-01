JT Brewski's Pub
J.T. BREWSKI’S PUB is Primos, PA’s favorite fun place to gather! We serve outstanding American pub fare, and a wide variety of cocktails in a casual smoke-free setting – at our bars, in our dining room, or on our patio. Enjoy a wide variety of locally influenced craft beer on tap, flowing from our 29 cold draft lines.
510 S. Oak Avenue
Popular Items
Location
510 S. Oak Avenue
Primos PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bernie's Pretzel Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Classic Pizza & Steaks
Make it a CLASSIC!
Pick Up, Delivery, Catering
Breakfast Served All Day!
Shugar Shack Soul Food 2
Come in and enjoy!
Saxers
Come in and enjoy!