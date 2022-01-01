Go
Toast

JThomas Kitchen

Redefining Casual Dining
DINE IN, TO-GO OR DELIVERY AVAILABLE.
ORDER ONLINE, OR BY PHONE.
GIFT CARDS AVAILABLE.
HOURS OF OPERATION
MONDAY - SATURDAY, 11 AM - UNTIL
CLOSED SUNDAY
ORDER ONLINE
WWW.JTHOMASKITCHEN.COM
WWW.SAVTAKEOUT.COM

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4700 US-80 Suite E • $$$

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)

Popular Items

Filet$35.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4700 US-80 Suite E

Savannah GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wiley's Championship BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sundown Lodge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kanpai 1

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sunrise Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston