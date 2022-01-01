JThomas Kitchen
Redefining Casual Dining
DINE IN, TO-GO OR DELIVERY AVAILABLE.
ORDER ONLINE, OR BY PHONE.
GIFT CARDS AVAILABLE.
HOURS OF OPERATION
MONDAY - SATURDAY, 11 AM - UNTIL
CLOSED SUNDAY
ORDER ONLINE
WWW.JTHOMASKITCHEN.COM
WWW.SAVTAKEOUT.COM
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
4700 US-80 Suite E • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4700 US-80 Suite E
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wiley's Championship BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Sundown Lodge
Come on in and enjoy!
Kanpai 1
Come on in and enjoy!
Sunrise Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!