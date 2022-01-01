Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
We are a family owned Mexican Restaurant who specializes in colorful Authentic - Tasty food and bring you our most joyful serving values from the kitchen to the table.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
620 W Kirkwood Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
620 W Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Janko’s Little Zagreb
Place your carry-out orders with our new online ordering system!
For curbside pick-up call us at 812-332-0694 and we will bring your order out for you!
Our online ordering hours are Tuesday and Thursday 5-8:30pm, Friday and Saturday 4:30-8:30pm.
All meals come with a baked potato and salad with dressings and sour cream on the side.
Upland Brewing
Our headquarters in beautiful Bloomington, Indiana is not just a restaurant & bar. It’s a throwback to pubs of old, where friends & neighbors gather to share old stories & create new ones. We’ve been brewing local beer here since 1998. And just like our beer, we’ve continued to innovate & reimagine over the years.
Pair your pint with a carefully crafted menu featuring locally sourced ingredients & plenty of creative options for vegetarians. Spring through Fall, cozy up on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.
Blooming Thai
Come in and enjoy!
Orbit Room
Orbit Room is a craft beer and wine bar with interstellar hot dogs.