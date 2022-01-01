Go
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

We are a family owned Mexican Restaurant who specializes in colorful Authentic - Tasty food and bring you our most joyful serving values from the kitchen to the table.

2 Tacos A la Carte$6.99
Tinga, Carnitas, Chorizo, Birria, Ground Beef
Cheese Dip$5.50
A Blend of Juannita's only premium cheeses melted into a smooth Queso dip
Don Burro$13.50
stuffed grilled chicken/steak, vegetables or ALL, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Chimichanga Dinner$12.99
Large wrap stuffed with your choice of meat, fried until gold, served with cheese sauce & Guacamole
2 Cheese Quesadillas$8.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & Sour Cream (Non GMO Corn Option
Fajitas$13.50
Chicken, steak, or all veggies served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, gaucamole, tortillas
Fresh Guacamole$6.50
Premium fresh paper-wrap ripened avocados, gently mixed to order, in a wild Pico de Gallo
FRESH Chips & Salsa$3.50
3 Tacos$9.45
3 Tacos with toppings/side
Arroz con Pollo$14.99
Grilled chicken covered with cheese on top of Arroz Rojo
620 W Kirkwood Ave

Bloomington IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Janko’s Little Zagreb

Place your carry-out orders with our new online ordering system!
For curbside pick-up call us at 812-332-0694 and we will bring your order out for you!
Our online ordering hours are Tuesday and Thursday 5-8:30pm, Friday and Saturday 4:30-8:30pm.
All meals come with a baked potato and salad with dressings and sour cream on the side.

Upland Brewing

Our headquarters in beautiful Bloomington, Indiana is not just a restaurant & bar. It’s a throwback to pubs of old, where friends & neighbors gather to share old stories & create new ones. We’ve been brewing local beer here since 1998. And just like our beer, we’ve continued to innovate & reimagine over the years.

Pair your pint with a carefully crafted menu featuring locally sourced ingredients & plenty of creative options for vegetarians. Spring through Fall, cozy up on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.

Blooming Thai

Come in and enjoy!

Orbit Room

Orbit Room is a craft beer and wine bar with interstellar hot dogs.

