Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar

3860 Tampa Rd Ste F

Popular Items

Quesadilla$8.39
Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.
Two (2)Tacos$7.19
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
Lunch Burrito$6.99
Our lunch burrito is simple, and delicious. Choice of meat and toppings. Add chips and salsa for $1.
Juan's Nachos$9.39
Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.
Three (3) Tacos$8.39
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
Taco Salad$8.39
Homemade crunchy shell is the foundation of this popular dish. Choice of meat and toppings, complete the presentation.
Grande Burrito$8.39
OFull of flavor and bursting with toppings!
Served wit chips & salsa.
Burrito Bowl$8.39
The “elegant” version of our Grande burritos. All of the flavorful ingredients of the burrito served in a bowl. No chips or tortilla required, just fork and a knife.
3 Tacos & Chips$7.99
Three tacos, made to your order, served with chips and a choice of homemade salsa.
Queso
Location

3860 Tampa Rd Ste F

Oldsmar FL

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

