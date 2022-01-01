Go
Juan's Mexican Grill

671 Alderman Rd.

Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Popular Items

3 Tacos & Chips$7.99
Three tacos, made to your order, served with chips and a choice of homemade salsa.
Burrito Bowl$8.39
The “elegant” version of our Grande burritos. All of the flavorful ingredients of the burrito served in a bowl. No chips or tortilla required, just fork and a knife.
Side of Chips$2.19
Quesadilla$8.39
Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.
Three (3) Tacos$8.39
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
Grande Burrito$8.39
OFull of flavor and bursting with toppings!
Served wit chips & salsa.
Queso
Taco Salad$8.39
Homemade crunchy shell is the foundation of this popular dish. Choice of meat and toppings, complete the presentation.
Juan's Nachos$9.39
Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.
Two (2)Tacos$7.19
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor FL 34683

Directions

