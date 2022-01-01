Go
Juban is an inventive Izakaya dedicated to bringing wonder to the experience of Japanese cuisine in a local setting. With every meal designed for discovery, its creative spirit unfolds through community. Artful sushi, masterful seafood, elevated skewers, and neighborhood favorites are served family-style to celebrate sharing and connecting. At once serendipitous and soulful, its unique approach always serves the moment.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

207 10th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1482 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

207 10th Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
