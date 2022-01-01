Juban
Juban is an inventive Izakaya dedicated to bringing wonder to the experience of Japanese cuisine in a local setting. With every meal designed for discovery, its creative spirit unfolds through community. Artful sushi, masterful seafood, elevated skewers, and neighborhood favorites are served family-style to celebrate sharing and connecting. At once serendipitous and soulful, its unique approach always serves the moment.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
207 10th Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
207 10th Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
