Judge Bean's BBQ

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1442 Reviews

$$

7022 Church St E

Brentwood, TN 37027

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

One Side$3.00
(2) Meat BBQ Plate$17.00
Choice of 2 smoked meats with 2 homemade sides
BBQ Plate
Choice of one smoked meat with 2 homemade sides
6 Wings$10.00
Smoked then flash fried
Full Nacho$16.50
Pork Sandwich$9.50
Pit Smoked. Served with slaw and our vinegar sauce
1/2 Rack Rib Plate$15.50
Slow Smoked Ribs served wet
12 Wings$17.00
Smoked then flash fried
Shrimp Diablo (1)$3.50
Jalapeno pepper stuffed with shrimp and cheese, then wrapped in bacon
Half Nacho$9.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

7022 Church St E, Brentwood TN 37027

