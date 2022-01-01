Go
Toast

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

Judge Roy Bean Saloon - Located at 1 State Street in the heart of the Bristol RI waterfront district... Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

1 State Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Rib Grilled Cheese$16.95
Braised Short Rib, Jalapeno Jack Cheese & Pickled Onions on Grilled Sourdough
Served with Handcut Fries
Jumbo Chicken Wings (7 Piece)$11.95
Flavors: Buffalo, Honey Whiskey BBQ, Sesame Ginger, Jamaican Jerk, Smokey Chipotle Dry Rub.
With Ranch or Blue Cheese Sauce
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.95
Topped With Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Served with Handcut Fries
Western Burger$15.95
Honey Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Beer Battered Onion Rings & Cheddar Cheese
Served with Handcut Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions & Buttermilk Ranch
Served with Handcut Fries
Avocado Sandwich$15.95
Fried Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch on Grilled Sourdough
Served with Handcut Fries
Goat Cheese Salad Cran & Almond$12.95
Roasted Almonds, cranberries, and goat cheese croquettes with mixed greens tossed in a honey vinaigrette
Pretzel Sticks and Beer Cheese$9.95
Five Soft Pretzel Sticks served with House Made Beer Cheese
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Served with Handcut Fries
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Corn Salsa & Coleslaw on NAAN Bread
Served with Handcut Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1 State Street

Bristol RI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quito's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Established in 1954 as a clam shack. Joanna Quito (Albert Quito's mother) would sell fish 'n chips on Fridays. Albert Quito saw the potential of Bristol and the beautiful location as an opportunity to develop the restaurant into something really special. Now Quito's hosts over 32 tables and is open 9 months out of the year. We specialize in local fresh seafood done with an italian flare.

Statesman Tavern

No reviews yet

modern american tavern serving local food + drinks in downtown Bristol, Rhode Island.

Bristol Sunset Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SS Dion Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston