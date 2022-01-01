Go
Judi's Lounge

Neighborhood Bar & Grill

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

2057 Military Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)

Beef on Weck$13.75
Judis Famous Roast Beef, Slow Cooked in House & Thin Sliced with Our Homemade Gravy. Served on a Fresh Weck Roll with Millers Horseradish
Fries$6.00
Finger Melt$15.00
Chicken Fingers Tossed in your Favorite Wing Sauce, with American & Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Tomato Slices, on a Garlic Grilled Sourdough. Served with Jalapeño Ranch
Pepper Dip$10.50
Homemade Banana Pepper Dip with Warm Pita Chips
16 Wings$24.70
9" Pizza Pie$10.00
Your Choice of Our Homemade Red or White Sauce, Topped the Way You Like It
10 Wings$15.50
26 Wings$40.00
Fingers$9.45
Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
Fish Fry$10.95
6oz Yuengling battered haddock served with fries and coleslaw
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

2057 Military Rd

Niagara Falls NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
