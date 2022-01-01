JUDYS CAFE - Garland
Judy's Cafe was established in 2014.
It is a family owned restaurant. Restaurant specializes in home style hearty breakfast and lunch. We have a terrific pie selection as well.
3443 West Campbell Road
Location
3443 West Campbell Road
Garland TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Magic Cup Cafe
We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.
Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar
For over 20 years we have been serving the customers of Spectrum Soccer and now we are excited to be able to bring our recipes to your family by offering in restaurant dining, take-out AND delivery.
Thank you for letting us serve you and your family!
Pinedas Mexican Cuisine
Family owned and operated business offering authentic Mexican cuisine using only fresh ingredients.
The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill
In Dec of 2015, Tony Wortham and Rebecca Gomez joined forces to form The Wing’d Nut Sports Bar n Grill in Richardson, TX. Both partners have a long history in the bar and restaurant industry which is why The Wing’d Nut is so loved. The feedback from the community is that our wings are better than the rest. With our full menu of quality food and drinks, there is something for everyone at The Wing'd Nut.