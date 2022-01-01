Go
Toast

Judy's Diner

Food is the window to happiness, so let us make you happy!

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.59
Sweet Tea/Lemonade
Half French Toast Order$2.79
Lemonade
Shrimp and Grits$13.99
Cajun Shrimp on Cheesy grits with a touch of bacon and topped with scallions
Big Breakfast$11.99
Pancakes or French Toast, two eggs any style, one choice of *REGULAR MEAT*, and one side item
Regular Breakfast$8.19
Two eggs any style, one meat, one side item and toast
Custom Plate
Quesadillas$12.59
Premium Meat on grilled tortillas with melted cheese. Comes with salsa and sour cream
Pancake OR French Toast Combo$8.19
Pancakes OR French Toast, and one choice of *REGULAR MEAT*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd

Orlando FL

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

No reviews yet

Kennedy Chicken & Grill brings together a mix of classic American cuisine and Mediterranean favorites for an authentic Halal menu. From our made-to-order fried chicken to our rice platters, our menu was designed with everyone in mind. And for your ultimate convenience, we even offer online ordering, catering, and delivery through our order engine.

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 2007 we have been ambassadors of our culture, traditions and to being an industry leader. We are committed to offer you our loyal guests: our Azteca D’ Oro family, the finest foods from our land, unsurpassed service, a family atmosphere and a place to enjoy an authentic Mexican Fiesta.

Taglish

No reviews yet

Filipino inspired burgers and fried chicken sandwiches

Urban Hibachi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston