Go
Toast

Judy's Island Grill II

Come in and enjoy!!

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

800 Crain Hwy N • $$

Avg 4.3 (3009 reviews)

Popular Items

Conch Fritters$12.99
(6) Beer battered Conch meat diced tomatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, and scallions. Served with our signature aioli sauce.
Oxtails$22.99
- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
Chicken & Shrimp$26.99
Two Meats Combo$27.99
Mild Jerk Sauce 1 oz$0.75
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat$13.99
Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

800 Crain Hwy N

Glen Burnie MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Henny Macks Inn

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Olive Tree

No reviews yet

For almost 30 years, The Olive Tree has taken great pride in offering our Italian classics made with the best and freshest ingredients the Chesapeake region has to offer. Our menu blends the Chesapeake regional influence with the ingredients and comforting feel of an Italian kitchen

Willy's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Willy's Kitchen serving local, farm-fresh goodness.

LF Bleues on the Water

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston