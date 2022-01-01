Go
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

Come in and enjoy!

5216 Park Heights Avenue

Popular Items

King Fish Steak$17.99
Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.
Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.
Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.
Homemade Natural Juices (Reg)$4.00
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat$13.50
Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.
Curry Goat$18.99
Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.
Brown Stew Chicken$13.99
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Patties$2.99
Spicy beef, Cheesy beef, mild Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, or Spinach in a golden and flaky pastry crust.
Location

5216 Park Heights Avenue

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
