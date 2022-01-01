Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.

Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.

Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.

Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.

