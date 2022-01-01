Go
Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs

Come in and enjoy!

3861 Siniard Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Patties
Spicy beef, mild curry chicken or mixed vegetable medley in a golden and flaky pastry crust.
Curry Goat$16.50
Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.
Homemade Natural Juices(Jumbo)$5.00
Mac & Cheese$4.99
Macaroni elbows baked with Judy’s special cheese sauce.
Oxtails$20.99
- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
Jamaican Pepper Steak$13.99
Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy with stir fried bell peppers, onions, scotch bonnet.
Curry Chicken$12.99
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.
Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)$11.99
Marinated in jerk seasoning then charred on grill.
Cabbage Medley$3.99
Steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.
Location

3861 Siniard Street

Powder Springs GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
We are now open inside and offering Pickup & Delivery

