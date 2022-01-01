Go
Toast

Judy's Pizza

Local pizzeria serving the Chicagoland area for over 40 years!

3517 N Spaulding Ave • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thin Crust$18.25
Made with Tomatoe and Cheese base.
Double Decker Crust$18.25
Two layers of crust with a tomato & mozzarella base layered with your favorite toppings.
Double Decker Hawaiian
Two layers of crust with a tomato & mozzarella base layered with canadian bacon and pineapple.
Chicken Strips$9.99
Breaded and fried chicken strips. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
Chicken Wings$9.99
Breaded and fried spicy wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
Shoestring Fries$2.99
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Breaded and fried cheese. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
Jalepeno Poppers$4.99
Breaded and battered chili pepper and cheese bites. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 10 pieces and a platter includes 20.
Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce base with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Family Meal Deal$34.99
Includes 1 Pizza with unlimited toppings, 1 family size salad, and an appetizer platter. Not valid with other promotions.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

3517 N Spaulding Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Tucking into a plate piled with barbecue is a messy pleasure. The experience is comforting and complex—not unlike the people sharing in it.
At Soul & Smoke, we treat barbecue with the reverence it deserves. We are consumed with the details: the meat-to-bone ratio on our ribs, the creaminess of our mac and cheese, and the combination of spices in Chef Carter’s signature sauce. And as a classically trained chef, he’s primed with the palate and patience to pull those nourishing, heart-warming barbecue flavors from the smoke.
We pour our soul into this food, because barbecue is a craft worthy of devotion. It’s the food we want to eat, and the food we love to cook. Let us tend to the comfort food so you can focus on the people sharing it.

Mis Moles Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Lizzy JCafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston