Go
Consumer pic

Judy's Pizza

Open today 10:30 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1220 Fredrickson Place

Highland Park, IL 60035

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm

Location

1220 Fredrickson Place, Highland Park IL 60035

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Bright Bowls

No reviews yet

At Bright Bowls, it’s our mission to provide high-quality and purposeful ingredients through delicious and beautifully crafted bowls. Each bowl is filled with beneficial components that help your body function in a healthy and efficient way, while fighting off disease and inflammation. Be Bright!

Cafe Dacha

No reviews yet

Eastern European Kitchen

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

No reviews yet

What began as a hot dog stand in 1977, grew to become an icon.

NEW YORK SLICES

No reviews yet

Authentic New York Style Brick Oven Pizza & Other Favorites Prepared Fresh Daily!
Delivery - Take-Out - Curbside Pickup Now Available

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Judy's Pizza

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston