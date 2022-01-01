Judy's Pizza

Go
Popular Items

Heart-Shaped Pizza (medium)$16.99
Just in time for Valentine's Day, order a heart-shaped pizza for your love ones. Feeds 1-2. Available now through Monday evening. Discounts not applicable. Arrives uncut.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Breaded and fried cheese. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
Chicken Wings$9.99
Breaded and fried spicy wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
Double Decker Crust$18.25
Two layers of crust with a tomato & mozzarella base layered with your favorite toppings.
Waffle Fries$3.99
Gluten Free Thin Crust$14.25
Made with tomato and cheese base on a gluten-free crust.
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce base with tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Thin Crust$18.25
Made with Tomatoe and Cheese base.
Family Meal Deal$34.99
Includes 1 Pizza with unlimited toppings, 1 family size salad, and an appetizer platter. Not valid with other promotions.
16" Thin Crust Cheese (Tuesday)$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1855 Deerfield Road

Highland Park IL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
