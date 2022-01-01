Jugos
Come in and enjoy!
502 Massachusetts Ave
Popular Items
Location
502 Massachusetts Ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, the intersection of friends, food, and music, serves up great southern comfort food and signature cocktails with a side of some of the best live jazz, rhythm, & blues in Boston.
Shun's Kitchen
Asian Bistro - The Real Taste
Upper Crust - South End
Come in and enjoy!
Fomu
FoMu has been making natural, plant based ice creams and desserts from scratch in Boston for the last 10 years!
Our desserts are hand made with real ingredients and are sure to please any dessert connoisseur!