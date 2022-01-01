Fruiti Fi
Come in and enjoy!
1404 Grand Street Unit 1
Location
1404 Grand Street Unit 1
Hoboken NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hudson Table
Use this platform for add ons for our outdoor dining services including sangria carafes (just add wine), daily specials and more!
Olivia's
Come in and enjoy!
Saku Hoboken
Come in and enjoy!
Delivery (within Hoboken) Tue - Thu 5pm - 9pm and take out Tue - Sun, 4.30pm - 9pm (8pm on Sunday)
Alfalfa Hoboken
Come in and enjoy!