Juice Cafe

2834 NE 8th St

Popular Items

KING PROTEIN
Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Chocolate, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (40g)
LEMON GINGER$4.49
Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper
CHICKEN SALAD$8.49
NATURES TOUCH
Fresh Spinach, Matcha Green Tea, Pineapple, Mando, Banana, Spirulna, Flax Seeds, Apple Juice
RISE AND SHINE
Ginger, Carrot, Orange
GREEN GODESS
Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Apple, Lemon
NUTTY PROTEIN
Coffee, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Raw Honey, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Low Calorie Active Water, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (15g)
CHICKEN CEASAR$8.49
NUTTY GRANOLA BOWL$6.99
Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter and Papaya Juice. Topped with Fresh Banana, Peanut Butter, Granola, Bee Pollen, and Raw Honey
BERRY FRESH
Blueberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice
2834 NE 8th St

Homestead FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
