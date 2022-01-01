Juice Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
2834 NE 8th St
Popular Items
Location
2834 NE 8th St
Homestead FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The BBQin Cuban
Low and slow quality craft BBQ
Sake Thai & Sushi Bar
Asian spot in a contemporary space offering fresh Sushi, Boba Teas, Ramen noodles, Thai classics, and Japanese fare.
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
Authentic Italian Coal Fired Pizza, Pastas and Specialties made with the finest & freshest ingredients.
Cuba Bakery
Come in and enjoy!