Juice Crafters

Popular Items

Summerland$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Pacific Love$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Amazonian Breakfast$10.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
#1.5 - Ojai's Special$9.75
Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
Muscle Builder$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Wake Me Up!$10.50
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Silver Cup$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
Location

11682 San Vicente Blvd

Brentwood CA

Sunday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
