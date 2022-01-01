Go
Juice Crafters

Live well and be well!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

17200 Ventura Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.9 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
Pacific Love$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
#3 - Mother Earth$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
Wake Me Up!$10.50
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Muscle Builder$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Flax Power$10.99
Oat milk, amazonian acai, banana, flax seeds, maca, cinnamon & plant based vanilla protein.
East West$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Amazonian Breakfast$10.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
