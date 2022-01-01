Go
Juice Crafters

SMOOTHIES

2718 Griffith Park Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (187 reviews)

Popular Items

Wake Me Up!$10.50
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Summerland$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Flax Power$10.99
Oat milk, amazonian acai, banana, flax seeds, maca, cinnamon & plant based vanilla protein.
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Sunny Malibu$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Pacific Love$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
Muscle Builder$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2718 Griffith Park Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
