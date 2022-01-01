Go
Juice Crafters

Live well and be well!

SMOOTHIES

4260 Lincoln Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1124 reviews)

Amazonian Breakfast$10.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
Pacific Love$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Blue Bird$9.99
Almond milk, blueberries, dates, almonds, walnuts & agave.
Wake Me Up!$10.50
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Summerland$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Muscle Builder$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4260 Lincoln Blvd

Marina Del Ray CA

Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
