Juice Crafters

Popular Items

Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Acai - Chocolate Bowl$15.50
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, cacao powder, chocolate protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter.
Muscle Builder$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Acai Power Boost$9.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, amazonian acai, pineapple & banana.
Lily$8.99
Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Summerland$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Wake Me Up!$10.50
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Silver Cup$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
East West$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
Location

15324 Antioch St.

Pacific Palisades CA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
