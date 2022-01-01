Go
Juice Crafters

14550 Ventura Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)

Amazonian Breakfast$10.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Summerland$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Wake Me Up!$10.50
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Turmeric Shot$3.95
Pineapple, ginger & turmeric.
Pacific Love$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
Muscle Builder$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

14550 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks CA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
