Juice Crafters

3827 Sunset Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Acai - Chocolate Bowl$15.50
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, cacao powder, chocolate protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter.
Dragon Fruit Bowl$11.99
Base: Dragon fruit.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.
Fountain of Youth$10.99
Almond milk, banana, strawberries, blueberries, cacao powder, goji berries, maca & agave.
Talk O' The Town$9.50
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, coconut butter & dates.
Berry Blast Bowl$11.50
Base: Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, banana.
Toppings: Goji berries, golden berries, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes.
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Silver Cup$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
East West$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
Blue Bird$9.99
Almond milk, blueberries, dates, almonds, walnuts & agave.
Location

3827 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
