Go
Toast

Juice'd Cafe - Fall River

Healthy Fast Food!

1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUFFALO BURRITO$9.99
Fresh Greens, Brown Rice, Tomatoes, Garlic Spread, Onion with House Made Buffalo Sauce
TWISTED MONKEY BOWL$8.49
Banana, Peanut Butter, and Protein. Topped with Granola Mix, Banana, Chocolate Swirl, Chocolate Chips, and Crushed Peanuts.
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN SMOOTHIE
Blueberries, Whey Protein, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana
SPICY BUFFALO FLAT$9.99
VACATIONER BOWL$8.49
Bananas, Strawberries, and Chocolate Chips. Topped with Strawberry Granola Mix, and Chocolate Chips
HAPPY GORILLA
Banana, Yogurt, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Almond Milk and Whey Protein
ACAI BOWL$8.49
Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Raspberries, and Blueberries, Granola Mix, Banana, and Agave
KING KALE
Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango And Banana
SKINNY TURKEY WRAP$8.49
House Roasted Turkey Breast , Avocado, Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Cheese, Avocado Cream Dressing
SUNRISE WRAP$8.99
Turkey, Egg, Avocado, and Cheese
See full menu

Location

1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1

Fall River MA

Sunday9:15 am - 3:45 pm
Monday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Wednesday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Thursday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Friday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Saturday8:15 am - 4:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dunk N Munch

No reviews yet

Munch It Love It!
Serving Breakfast and Lunch All Day

The Tipsy Seagull

No reviews yet

Located at the mouth of Narragansett Bay at Borden Light Marina, the Tipsy Seagull is a seasonal floating outdoor bar. Now offering take out only with option to enjoy food and beverage on the waterfront.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston