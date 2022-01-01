Go
Juice It Up! image
Juice & Smoothies

Juice It Up!

Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1218 Reviews

$

2268 East 17th St.

Santa Ana, CA 92705

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2268 East 17th St., Santa Ana CA 92705

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

No reviews yet

At Belacan Grill, we strive to offer the most satisfying and stimulating dining experience possible. From farm fresh poultry (all meats served are halal) to the finest selection of seafood, your palate will be delighted by only the freshest of local ingredients- all in harmony with herbs and spices blended from an assortment of ethnic influences for everybody to enjoy. The end result is a tempting array of dishes reflecting the diverse culinary heritage of Malaysia.

Taco Chico Tustin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cali Tacos

No reviews yet

Always Fresh!

Gotcha Santa Ana

No reviews yet

We Farm Our Own Tea.

Juice It Up!

orange star4.5 • 1218 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston