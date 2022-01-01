Go
Juice It Up! image
Juice & Smoothies

Juice It Up!

Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

702 Reviews

$

7033 Shaefer Avenue

Chino, CA 91710

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

7033 Shaefer Avenue, Chino CA 91710

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come celebrate at Casa Díaz!

World Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

WFC is a fast-casual restaurant offering highest quality, made to order fried chicken with 35 international flavors. We offer authentic, gourmet flavors, including Hot Chicken, for chicken pieces, wings, tenders, and grilled chicken rice and salads. Come in and enjoy!

Compadres Cantina

No reviews yet

Cannataros Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family friendly Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Dine In or take out and we offer a party room atmosphere in our backroom for larger parties up to 30 people. Come in and enjoy Italiano!

Juice It Up!

orange star4.7 • 702 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston