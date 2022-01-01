Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES
9311 Coors Blvd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9311 Coors Blvd
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Urban Hotdog Company
Founded in 2012 Urban Hotdog Company has been voted best hotdog, best fries, and top lunch spot by multiple local publications! We focus on delicious food and outstanding service!
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Coors
Toltec Brewing
Toltec Brewing is a craft brewery residing on the West Side of Albuquerque specializing in both craft beer, brewed by award winning Head Brewer Kaylynn Krosche, and locally sourced elevated brewery food.
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Come in and enjoy!