Go
Toast

Juice It Up!

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

9311 Coors Blvd • $

Avg 4.8 (1024 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9311 Coors Blvd

Albuquerque NM

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Hotdog Company

No reviews yet

Founded in 2012 Urban Hotdog Company has been voted best hotdog, best fries, and top lunch spot by multiple local publications! We focus on delicious food and outstanding service!

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rudy's Coors

Toltec Brewing

No reviews yet

Toltec Brewing is a craft brewery residing on the West Side of Albuquerque specializing in both craft beer, brewed by award winning Head Brewer Kaylynn Krosche, and locally sourced elevated brewery food.

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston