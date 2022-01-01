Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
21008 Beach Boulevard • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
21008 Beach Boulevard
Huntington Beach CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Triple Crown Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Capone's Italian Cucina
Capone's Italian Cucina is a family owned restaurant located conveniently in Huntington Beach on Beach Blvd. Chef Dino's experience and mastery in the kitchen take your palette on a journey to exquisite flavors. The only thing that may outdo his passion for cooking is his creativity. A true artist when it comes to creating dishes and blending flavors. Come and join countless others who have already discovered the tastes of Capone's Italian Cucina!
Que Vida Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Nori Poke & Sushi
Come in and enjoy!