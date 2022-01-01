Juice It Up!
Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
802-J Avenida Pico
San Clemente, CA 92672
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
802-J Avenida Pico, San Clemente CA 92672
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Fig @ 313
Come in and enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Jane
Influenced and Inspired by all corners of the globe, always being taken by adventure, I find myself back here… enjoy!