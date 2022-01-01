Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES
57746 Twentynine Palms Highway • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
57746 Twentynine Palms Highway
Yucca Valley CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yucca Tree Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Crossroads Cafe
Put down your backpack and pick up a fork! Serving breakfast, lunch & dinner everyday. We aim to make your day even better than you had hoped for. Sit, eat, drink & be merry! --the Staff.
Roadrunner Grab+Go
Good food, fast!
JT Country Kitchen
Home Cook'n for your soul- Joshua Trees oldest restaurant serving up home cooked meals to locals and tourists alike for over 40 years.