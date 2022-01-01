Go
Juice It Up! image

Juice It Up!

Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

187 Reviews

$

9111 Atlanta Ave

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

9111 Atlanta Ave, Huntington Beach CA 92646

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Matter of Craft

No reviews yet

Matter of Craft is a bottle shop, tap room and scratch kitchen serving up artisan pizza, small bites and desserts alongside a wide selection of craft beers, wine and cocktails.

Nori Poke & Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Triple Crown Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juice It Up!

orange star4.7 • 187 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston