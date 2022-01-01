Go
Main pic

Juice It Up!

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

448 Auto Center Drive

Claremont, CA 91711

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

448 Auto Center Drive, Claremont CA 91711

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

0037 - Claremont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Mariscos 701

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Gus's BBQ - Claremont

No reviews yet

Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. Housed in the iconic Claremont Packing House, Gus’s is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Today, Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold mint julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.

Juice It Up!

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston