Juice & Smoothies
Juice It Up!
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1724 Rock Prairie Road
College Station, TX 77845
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1724 Rock Prairie Road, College Station TX 77845
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Kolache Rolf's - Longmire
Come in and enjoy!
Luigi's Patio Ristorante
A family legacy brings you the most authentic Italian dining experience in the BCS. With nightly live music, a select Wine and Cocktail list, friendly yet polished service, and your favorite made-from-scratch recipes, you’ll be sure to come savor the moment with us time and time again.
CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen
Come by and enjoy!
The Coffee Lab
The Coffee Lab is a mobile coffee shop that serves hot and cold lattes, coffee and coffee blends, tea and tea blends, lemonade, pastries, ice cream, and more!