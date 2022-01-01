Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
283 E. 17th Street, Suite C
Location
283 E. 17th Street, Suite C
Costa Mesa CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Caliente Southwest Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
Small-batch ice cream!
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Come in and Enjoy the World's Freshest Doughnuts and Coffee!
Mi Casa
Serving the Newport-Mesa community for 50 years! Thank you for supporting our small business.