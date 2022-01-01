Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • FRUITS
1824 Marengo Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1824 Marengo Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
