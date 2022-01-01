Juice & Smoothies
Juice It Up!
Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
92 Reviews
$
1150 E. Philadelphia Street
Ontario, CA 91761
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1150 E. Philadelphia Street, Ontario CA 91761
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Waba Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
World Fried Chicken
WFC is a fast-casual restaurant offering highest quality, made to order fried chicken with 35 international flavors. We offer authentic, gourmet flavors, including Hot Chicken, for chicken pieces, wings, tenders, and grilled chicken rice and salads. Come in and enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa