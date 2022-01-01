Go
Juice It Up! image
Juice & Smoothies

Juice It Up!

Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

92 Reviews

$

1150 E. Philadelphia Street

Ontario, CA 91761

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1150 E. Philadelphia Street, Ontario CA 91761

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Waba Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Compadres Cantina

No reviews yet

World Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

WFC is a fast-casual restaurant offering highest quality, made to order fried chicken with 35 international flavors. We offer authentic, gourmet flavors, including Hot Chicken, for chicken pieces, wings, tenders, and grilled chicken rice and salads. Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Juice It Up!

orange star4.3 • 92 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston