Go
Juice It Up! image

Juice It Up!

Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

231 Reviews

$

629 Orange St.

Redlands, CA 92374

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

629 Orange St., Redlands CA 92374

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Plant Power Fast Food

No reviews yet

Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0253

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Batter Rebellion

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Redlands, Batter Rebellion strives to live up to its name by featuring a unique menu full of your favorite classics with exciting battered twists and turns. Enjoy sinfully delicious entrées and desserts paired with daring cocktails, wine or craft beer. Come hangout with friends, family and outsiders in a raw modern ambiance filled with great music and good vibes! SEE YOU ON THE WILD SIDE!

Ahipoki

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

Juice It Up!

orange star3.7 • 231 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston