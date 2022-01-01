Go
Juice It Up! image
Juice & Smoothies

Juice It Up!

Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

390 Reviews

$

3035 Ridge Road

Rockwall, TX 75032

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3035 Ridge Road, Rockwall TX 75032

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Onassis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rodeo Goat

No reviews yet

BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS. LAKESIDE PATIO

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Soulman's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juice It Up!

orange star4.6 • 390 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston