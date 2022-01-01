Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
19345 Plum Canyon Road
Location
19345 Plum Canyon Road
Santa Clarita CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Tamales Express
Come in and enjoy!
Sen Noodle House
Asian Noodle and Rice Dishes!
Wicked Chicken
Try our speciality wings, tenders or strips with one of our Wicked Signature Sauces. Or venture to try one of our sandwiches, burgers or salads. We also have savory sides and chips! There's something for the kids too.