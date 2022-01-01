Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES
1013 W. Foothill Blvd. • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1013 W. Foothill Blvd.
Upland CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Swirls Soft Serve
We are new modern fun atmosphere Soft Serve Ice cream and boba shop. Come in and enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Kahramana Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Panzarello's Restaurant
We are a family owned restaurant. We have a unique Mexican/Italian fusion menu along with some Mexican and Italian dishes. We look forward to welcoming your family!