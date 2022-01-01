This smoothie is great for a meal replacement or just an on-the-go snack. It has the flavor profile of blueberry, peanut butter, and cinnamon. It is made with: Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberry, Spinach, Whey Protein (can sub Pea Protein), Flax Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Chia Seeds, Peanut Butter (can sub almond butter), Vanilla, Cinnamon, Almond Milk

