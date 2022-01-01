Go
Toast

Juice Jar

We offer hand-crafted smoothies, açaí bowls, and ORGANIC Cold-pressed juice made in small batches.

6312 Covington Rd

Popular Items

Acai Superfood Bowl$11.95
BASE: Frozen Acai, Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberry, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk
TOPPINGS: Pecans, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Chia, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Banana
Classic Avocado Toast$9.25
Choose Brioche or Gluten Free/Vegan Bread
TOPPINGS: Avocado, Micro Greens, Olive Oil, Sesame Seeds
Acai Power Protein Bowl$10.95
BASE: Acai, Blue Berry, Banana, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Almond Milk
TOPPINGS: Granola, Pecans, Cacao Nibs, Chia Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Peanut Butter, Blue Berry, Honey
Pitaya Acai Split$8.95
Scoop Pitaya Sorbet, Scoop Aca Sorbet, Fresh Banana, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Strawberry, Fresh Blueberry, Pecans, Coconut Flakes, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter
Build Your Own Bowl
BASE: Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk
Avocado Hummus Cracker Bowl$7.95
Avocado, Hummus, Cracker (Gluten Free/Vegan), Micro Greens, Sesame Seeds
Power Lunch$7.95
This smoothie is great for a meal replacement or just an on-the-go snack. It has the flavor profile of blueberry, peanut butter, and cinnamon. It is made with: Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberry, Spinach, Whey Protein (can sub Pea Protein), Flax Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Chia Seeds, Peanut Butter (can sub almond butter), Vanilla, Cinnamon, Almond Milk
Location

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
