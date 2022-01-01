Go
Juice Lab

Juice Lab is a juice bar located in Brecksville, Ohio. We are proud to serve the community with fresh pressed juices, smoothies, blended bowls, coffee, and healthy food options.

SMOOTHIES

8215 Chippewa Rd. • $$

Avg 4.9 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

Cold Brew Protein$7.50
Cold Brew, Homemade Cashew Milk, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein, Honey or Agave
Pink Paradise$7.50
Strawberry, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Water, Honey or Agave
Dragon Fruit Bowl$8.95
A blend of Dragon fruit, Banana, Pineapple and Homemade Cashew Milk.
Power Peanut$8.00
Peanut Butter (Sub Almond Butter .$50), Banana, Cacao Nibs, Homemade Cashew Milk, Honey or Agave and Your Choice of Protein (Pea, Whey, Hemp)
Avocado Toast$6.49
Toasted Multigrain Bread, Homemade Guacamole, Avocado, Tomato, Shaved Parmesan, Salt, Pepper, EVOO
Groovy Greens$8.00
Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Water
Acai Bowl$8.95
A superfood blend of Açaí, Banana and Homemade Cashew Milk.
Tropical Tango$7.50
Pineapple, Mango, Açaí Berry, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Water
Big Brain Berry$6.50
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Homemade Cashew Milk, Honey or Agave
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.50
Baked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and carrots in a tomato spinach tortilla wrap
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8215 Chippewa Rd.

Brecksville OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

