Juice Lab
Juice Lab is a juice bar located in Brecksville, Ohio. We are proud to serve the community with fresh pressed juices, smoothies, blended bowls, coffee, and healthy food options.
SMOOTHIES
8215 Chippewa Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8215 Chippewa Rd.
Brecksville OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ciao Pizzeria Cerino
FRESH + AUTHENTIC FROM OUR KITCHEN TO YOURS.
Creekside Restaurant & Bar
We have been serving our guests in Northeast Ohio for over 28 years, using fresh locally sourced ingredients to create our modern twist on classic menu favorites. Located in downtown Brecksville, Creekside Restaurant provides an inviting experience, offering casual cuisine nestled in the treetops overlooking picturesque Chippewa Creek.
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
FRESH is our FOCUS
PEOLE are our PURPOSE
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!