Juice Pod Ambler

83 East Butler Avenue



Popular Items

Pitaya$9.00
Pitaya, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Milk
Nutter Butter$9.00
Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Peanut Butter
Green Glo$9.00
Kale, Spinach, Mint, Banana, Mango, Celery, Apple, Coconut Water
Nutter Butter$12.50
Topped with Granola, Blueberries, Banana's, Peanut Butter, Nutella
All Star$12.50
Acai blended with Vanilla or Chocolate Protein topped with Granola, Banana, Organic Peanut Butter Drizzle
Peanutty$11.50
Acai blended with bananas, strawberries, peanut butter and almond milk,
topped with granola, banana, honey.
Pineapple Mint$8.00
Pineapple, Green Apple, Mint
Original Acai$11.50
Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, Honey
Soft Pretzel$1.00
Monarch$12.50
Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Nutella
Location

83 East Butler Avenue

Ambler PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Melody's Vietnamese



Melody's Casual Vietnamese is a joint that brings soulful Vietnamese street eats — lemongrass dumplings, wok charred beef, fried rice, and banh mi sandwiches, and stir-fried noodles to name a few—to Ambler.

Planchette Bistro and Creperie



The taste of the Parisian food from the heart of Ambler

Aloha Smoothie Company



At Aloha, we are preparing food for our family, friends, and community, which we believe is a great responsibility. Our food is for a healthy body + happy soul. We take all that nature has to offer and we responsibly and sustainably serve it. Organic, locally sourced and delicious. Food you can trust. Colorful, clean, plant-based fuel has never tasted so good!

Gypsy Blu



